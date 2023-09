Galesburg is experiencing an outage of 911 services.

Brightspeed, formerly known as CenturyLink/Lunen, has an outage affecting all phone lines in the Galesburg area, including 911. Calls to 911 are being redirected to backup lines, but if callers are unable to reach 911 or receive a busy signal, they are urged to call the nonemergency line at (309) 343-9151.