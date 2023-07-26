The city of Galesburg has picked Lt. Kevin Legate to fill the position of Galesburg Deputy Police Chief, effective July 31, 2023.

Legate replaces Deputy Chief Daniel Hostens who departed from the Galesburg Police Department in June 2023 to accept the position of Chief of Police for Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., according to a city release Wednesday.

An internal search was conducted to fill the position, with seven well-qualified internal applicants interviewing for the Deputy Police Chief job. Lt. Legate rose to the top of a very competitive pool of applicants through his extensive and varied law enforcement experience and productive leadership style, the release said.

“We are pleased to announce the selection of Kevin Legate as the next Deputy Police Chief,” said Interim City Manager Wayne Carl. “I am confident his skills and experience make him the ideal candidate to successfully take on this leadership role within the Police Department.”

Legate began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer for Rock Island, before joining the Galesburg Police Department in 2001 as a patrol officer. He subsequently served as a MEG Agent with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotic Unit before returning to the Galesburg Police Department in 2009 as an Investigator.

Since that time, he rose through the ranks to serve as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and now Deputy Police Chief with the Galesburg Police Department.

Legate graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration. Through his education and work history, he possesses many of the key attributes to excel as the Deputy Police Chief, including supervision of personnel, policy development, and knowledge and implementation of policing best practices.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Deputy Police Chief,” said Legate. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Galesburg, developing the potential of personnel within our organization, and implementing goals and initiatives to make our community a safe place for residents to call home.”

A swearing-in ceremony for Deputy Police Chief Legate will be held on Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 55 West Tompkins Street. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

Former Deputy Chief Hostens served the Galesburg Police Department for 26 years, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police and Fire Commission. He began as a patrol officer, then became a sergeant and then lieutenant before becoming deputy chief of police in 2022, according to the release. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in March.