The Galesburg Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire Wednesday, February 16.

The response included all 11 personnel on duty from the three stations at 4:36 a.m. Upon arrival to 378 North Broad Street, crews discovered smoke coming from the two-story duplex, with smoke detectors alarming. Acting Battalion Chief Justin Moffitt established command, and the Central Station crew entered with an attack line and extinguished the kitchen fire that had spread to the cabinets. Fire crews also had to remove heavy smoke from the structure.

(Google Maps)

No injuries were reported, and all tenants evacuated the structure.. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined that the fire was unintentional, caused by unattended cooking. Damage to the duplex is estimated to be $10,000. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist residents.