Galesburg firefighters spent yesterday morning at the scene of a structure fire where they were forced to evacuate from the building at one point.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. Henderson Street on November 12 at 9:09 a.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

When the Fremont Street fire personnel arrived, they found smoke coming from the rear of the business. Battalion Chief Brackett established command and firefighters took a handline to the rear of the structure to begin the attack on the fire. When the Central Station crew arrived, they established a water supply by connecting to the nearest hydrant and entered the front of the building with a handline. The Brooks Street Station crew joined the Central crew inside to pull ceilings and extinguish the fire.

After crews entered the structure, Brackett noticed fire coming through the roof. The exterior walls had structural integrity issues, so he ordered firefighters to evacuate the building. All firefighters left the structure and were accounted for by Brackett. The Central Station crew elevated the tower ladder of Ladder 51 and attacked the fire from above while other fire crews managed handlines to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.



The fire caused extensive fire damage to the roof of the building, but no injuries were reported. Preliminary damage estimates are at $71,000.



Off-duty fire personnel were called back to provide emergency coverage for the city. Galesburg Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, which is undetermined at this time.