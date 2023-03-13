A Galesburg home sustained an estimated $10,000 worth of damage during a weekend fire.

According to a release, the Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of E. South St. on March 10 at 8:08 p.m. All three stations and the 11 personnel on duty responded, and upon arrival, crews discovered a small fire in the basement of the home. The Brooks Street Station crew made an initial attack from the exterior and entered the building with an attack line to extinguish the fire.

All occupants evacuated the home before fire crews arrived. The fire was confined to the basement of the home, which sustained heavy fire damage, and the interior of the home sustained minor smoke damage. Preliminary damage estimates are $10,000, and no injuries were reported.

While en route to the E. South St. location, the Fremont Street Station crew was diverted for a second structure fire in the 700 block of Monmouth Blvd. Off-duty fire personnel provided emergency staffing from Central Fire Station for a response. Crews discovered a large fire in a detached garage at the rear of the residence. Both crews made an exterior fire attack, and the fire was confined to the garage, with no damage to the nearby home. Preliminary damage estimates are $18,000, and no injuries were reported.

Off-duty fire personnel were called in to provide emergency coverage for the City. Galesburg Fire Investigators have classified the cause of the fire as undetermined. The investigation is still ongoing.