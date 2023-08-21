No injuries were reported in a fire Galesburg Fire Department investigators have deemed “intentional.”

In a release from the Galesburg Fire Department, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard at 2:04 a.m. on August 20. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived, Central Station Crews reported heavy smoke coming from a detached garage. Acting Battalion Chief Matt Lewis established command and requested a second alarm be dropped for a structure fire. Central Crew extinguished the fire with a pre-connected attack line, with the assistance of the Brooks Street Station fire crew. The crew from the Fremont Street Station were cleared upon arrival.

All residents of the building were outside when they discovered the fire, said the release. No injuries were reported. The fire caused damage to the garage, with preliminary damage estimates at $3,000. Galesburg Fire department investigators have determined the fire to be “intentional.”