The Galesburg Fire Department was busy with two fires yesterday.

The department was called to a vehicle fire near a residence in the 900 block of N. Kellogg Street on Sunday, September 24, at 8:22 a.m. The response included personnel from Central Fire Station and Fremont Fire Station and eight personnel on duty. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found a vehicle with fire coming from the rear driver’s side and the passenger compartment. The Fremont Station crew used an attack line to extinguish the fire while the Central Station crew established a water supply.

The vehicle was determined to be a total loss, but there was no damage to the residence and no injuries were reported. The preliminary damage estimate is $13,000. The vehicle fire was determined to be intentionally set and is under investigation by Galesburg Fire and Police Investigators. Anyone with information on this fire should call the Galesburg Fire Department at (309) 345-3756.

The department was later called to a structure fire in the 300 block of N. Whitesboro Street on Sunday, September 24 at 4:28 p.m. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a basement window and an open doorway. Battalion Chief Brackett established command while the Brooks Street Station crew used a line to make a quick attack from the exterior before entering the structure to extinguish the fire. The Central Station Crew performed a search of the residence while the Fremont Station Crew improved interior smoke conditions with ventilation.

Two dogs were rescued from the home by a passerby before the fire department arrived. No one was home at the time of the fire, which caused smoke and fire damage to the basement. The interior of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout. No injuries were reported by residents, firefighters or dogs. Preliminary damage estimates are at $10,000.

The department issued an emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel to provide emergency coverage for the city. Fire investigators determined the cause of this fire to be unintentional.