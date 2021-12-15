Galesburg Fire Department responded to structure fire, puppies rescued

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke from the west side of the single-story home, located at 345 East Third Street.

All three stations of the Galesburg Fire Department and the 12 personnel on duty assisted as Battalion Chief Derek Perry and the Central Station crew entered the home and extinguished the fire in the basement. Crews located and rescued five puppies. No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire and Police Department investigators.