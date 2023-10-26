No injuries were reported in a fire in Galesburg this afternoon.

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 200 block of Ohio Avenue on October 26 at 12:12 p.m. Their response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

When they arrived, firefighters found two detached garages on fire. Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command and crews accessed the fire from an alleyway behind the residences. The Brooks Street Station crew used multiple attack lines to extinguish the fires. The Central Station crews established the water supply and helped extinguish the fires.

The garages were determined to be total losses. No other structures were damaged and there were no injuries. The fire’s cause is still under investigation. Anyone with information on these fires should call the Galesburg Fire Department’s nonemergency number at (309) 345-3756.