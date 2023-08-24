No one was hurt in an afternoon fire in Galesburg yesterday.

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Lincoln Street on August 23, at 12:54 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command and the Brooks Street Station crew made entry with an attack line to extinguish the fire after an initial exterior attack.



One occupant had escaped the residence safely at the time of the fire. The home’s interior sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout the building. No injuries were reported by residents or firefighters.

Preliminary damage estimates are at $15,000. An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. Galesburg Fire Department investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental.