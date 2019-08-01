Galesburg Fire warns: Check your dehumidifier

The Galesburg Fire Department is reminding the public to check their dehumidifiers after a recent fire caused by one that had been recalled.

“Recently, the Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire that had been caused by a dehumidifier, and this isn’t the first time,” Battalion Chief Randy Hovind wrote in a an email. “Galesburg is not alone with this problem. Throughout the US, malfunctioning dehumidifiers have sparked fires. Even if the fire is contained to the dehumidifier, the smoke damage throughout the home can be extensive, dangerous to breathe and expensive to clean. For years, companies have recalled possibly hazardous dehumidifiers. Consumers should take down the model number on their unit and search to see if it is recalled. If it is, turn it off immediately and contact the company for a repair or refund.”

The dehumidifiers were manufactured by Gree, Midea, and LG Electronics but sold under dozens of brand names, including GE, Frigidaire, Kenmore and Comfort-Aire.

Gree has recalled 2.5 million dehumidifiers under these brand names: Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir, SuperClima.

If you see your brand on the list, go to http://bit.ly/2nepaup for more detailed information.

Midea has recalled 3.4 million dehumidifiers sold under these brand names.: Airworks, Alen, Arcticaire, Arctic King, Beaumark, Coolworks, ComfortAire, Comfort Star, Continental Electric, Crosley, Daewoo, Danby, Danby & Designer, Dayton, Degree, Diplomat, Edgestar, Excell, Fellini, Forest Air, Frigidaire, GE, Grunaire, Hanover, Honeywell, Homestyles, Hyundai, Ideal Air, Kenmore (Canada), Keystone, Kul, Midea, Nantucket, Ocean Breeze, Pelonis, Perfect Aire, Perfect Home, Polar Wind, Premiere, Professional Series, Royal Sovereign, Simplicity, Sunbeam, SPT, Sylvania, TGM, Touch Point, Trutemp, Uberhaus, Westpointe, Winix, Winixl.

If you see your brand on the list, go to http://bit.ly/2ejaSYh for more detailed information.

LG Electronics recalled 98,000 dehumidifiers sold at Walmart and Home Depot since 2009: Comfort-Aire, Goldstar.

CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

The CPSC compiles product recalls. Search “dehumidifier recall” to get additional resources. https://www.cpsc.gov/

GREE RECALL http://bit.ly/2nepaup

MIDEA RECALL http://bit.ly/2ejaSYh