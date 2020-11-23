Galesburg firefighters battle Sunday night blaze

The Galesburg Fire Department battled a fire Sunday night around 10 at a building on the corner of North Cherry and East Water streets.

When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the roof of a vacant apartment at 179 North Cherry Street. An aerial truck was used to fight the fire from above.

Firefighters attempted to enter the building but part of the roof had collapsed forcing them out of the building. Once the fire was contained from the outside, crews reentered the building to extinguish the fire on the second floor.

In the neighboring building to the north at 193 North Cherry Street, which contains Tucker’s Printing, crews were able to cover equipment with tarps to prevent any water damage.

A preliminary estimate puts the fire damage at $100,000.

The fire is still under investigation by the Galesburg Fire Department Investigators.