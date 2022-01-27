Galesburg firefighters battled two structure fires on Wednesday, with no injuries

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

The first structure fire occurred at 4:05 p.m. at 1682 Bushmore Avenue, Galesburg. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty, according to a Thursday release. Upon arrival, Galesburg Police were assisting with the evacuation of some residents. A sprinkler system had already put out a kitchen fire caused by cooking grease. Building management arrived on the scene to help relocate residents. Damage estimates are unknown at this time. There were no injuries.

The second structure fire occurred at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 822 S. Henderson Street. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Brackett established command and the Central Station crew made entry into the home, making their way to a second-floor bedroom with an attack line to extinguish the fire.

A callback for Galesburg Fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. There were no injuries reported. Fire damage was contained to the room of origin with smoke damage present throughout the rest of the home, the department said. Damage is estimated to be $15,000. The fire was determined to be unintentional by Galesburg Fire Investigators.