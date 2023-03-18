Firefighters allege a Friday night garage fire was intentionally set, according to a news release from the Galesburg Fire Department.

Crews responded to a garage fire on the 400 block of North Cedar Street about 11:15 p.m.

The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the northeast corner of a detached garage.

The involved garage was near another garage, the release says. Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command and fire crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.

Preliminary damage estimates are at $5,000. “The fire was determined to be intentionally set and is under investigation by Galesburg Police and Fire Investigators,” the release says.