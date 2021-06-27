Galesburg golf course recognized in ‘Golf Magazine’

The City of Galesburg’s golf course, Bunker Links, has been recognized by “Golf Magazine” in an article highlighting municipal golf courses.

The course was one of the six golf courses in the Midwest region praised by the publication, a news release says. All of the courses featured in the article were selected by a “Golf Magazine” reader poll.

Bunker Links is an 18-hole (par 71) regulation golf course in Lincoln Park. The course is owned and managed by the City of Galesburg. The facility also includes a driving range and large putting green.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Bunker Links highlighted in ‘Golf Magazine,'” said Tony Oligney-Estill, director of Parks and Recreation. “The fact that selection was based on a reader poll, makes it even more meaningful because the praise came from local golfers who utilize the course.”

The city recently renovated the outdoor patio at Bunker Links to provide more space, shade, and seating. There is also a new eagle eye camera above the 18th green, so golfers can see their finishing shots after their round of golf.

More information on Bunker Links can be found on the City’s website and the Bunker Links Facebook page. Read the article here.