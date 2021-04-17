Galesburg High, Galesburg High North, move to remote learning Monday

Galesburg High School and Galesburg High School North students and staff will move to remote

learning beginning Monday.

The switch to remote learning will last through Sunday, May 2, a news release says.

Meal pick-up will be available 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GHS, West Circle, Drive Monday-Friday. A n additional meal pick-up will be available at Nielson Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Extracurricular activities will be allowed to continue, but this is all subject to COVID-19 infection rates and contact tracing within the teams.

This decision was made with the cooperation of the Knox County Health Department. At this time, the school closure is only for Galesburg High School and Galesburg High School North.

Administrators will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 positive cases at the PreK-8 schools and make any decision regarding these schools if the need arises.