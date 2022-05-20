The City of Galesburg will be recruiting a new city manager, and they want your input.

Looking to replace former city manager Todd Thompson, Galesburg’s mayor and city council are beginning a process to hire a new Galesburg City Manager. The City is inviting anyone who lives, works, shops, visits, attends school or does business in Galesburg to provide input into this very important recruitment process. The goal is to gather the thoughts and ideas of community members regarding the traits, attributes, skills and experience that a new city manager should ideally have.

Community members are encouraged to complete a brief online survey, which will be available until 5:00 p.m. on June 3, 2022. All responses will be anonymous and recorded, compiled and shared with the mayor and council by an independent third party. The information from the survey responses will be used to define the specific candidate qualities and skills that the City will pursue for this very important leadership position.

To take the survey, click here.