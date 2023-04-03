The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 120 E. North Street this morning, April 3rd, at 4:56 a.m.

The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty, according to a city release Monday. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command and the Central Station Crew initiated an attack on the fire. The fire quickly engulfed the entire home with heavy fire and extreme heat, driving firefighters back.

Because of the intensity of the heat, the fire extended to structures on the east, west, and south sides of the home. Fire crews were sent into the multiple involved structures to search for residents and to initiate fire attacks to save those properties.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city and to assist at the fire scene. The Knoxville Fire Department was also called for mutual aid and assisted at the fire scene. A total of 20 Galesburg firefighters and six Knoxville firefighters were working on scene to extinguish the multiple fires.

The fire has been extinguished. The home at 120 E. North St. collapsed and is a total loss. A metal framed structure at 245 N. Cherry St. is considered a total loss, the city release said. Fire also destroyed multiple vehicles that were nearby along with an RV.

One Galesburg firefighter was transported by a Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Unit to OSF St. Mary’s Hospital with burns to his hand and face. He was treated and released. No other injuries are reported. The fire is still under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators.