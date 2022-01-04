Galesburg home wins award from city for renovations

A home on Florence Avenue in Galesburg was selected as the winner of the Community Blue-Ribbon Award for the month of January, First Ward Alderman Bradley Hix announced at Galesburg’s City Council on Monday.

The city’s Community Development Department and Stewardship Team of Galesburg on Track gives the award to recognize exterior improvements to residential properties that reflect a positive town image. The house was nominated by another member of the community.

The deteriorating home, which was built in 1937, was bought by Woolsey Home Improvements in 2013, who completely renovated it, inside and out.

New windows, doors, and siding were installed under a rebuilt roof, a deck was constructed on the back, and a remodeled front porch and landscaping improved the curb appeal A new foundation also built.

Meanwhile on the inside, new electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems were put in the first ward home. Additionally, a new hardwood floor was installed with wood from a local farmhouse demolition and a repurposed door from the old Silas Willard School; giving it a local flair.

This month, they’re looking to recognize a home in the second ward. Nominations can be submitted through a form on the City of Galesburg’s website or by contacting a Galesburg on Track member.