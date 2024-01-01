There were tense moments at an area Hy-Vee today after a report of a bomb threat.

The Galesburg Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Hy-Vee on N. Henderson Street in Galesburg on Monday, January 1. When they arrived, they found that a device with duct tape and wires attached was delivered to the store with a pallet of grapes.

The store was evacuated, out of an abundance of caution. The Peoria Bomb Squad responded to the store to examine the device and determined there was no explosive device, just tape and wires surrounding grapes.

Even though this turned out to be a hoax, it is a serious crime that caused significant disruption to the store and public safety resources. Investigations will be conducted to identify the responsible parties and hold them accountable.

Hy-Vee Asset Protection, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Secretary of State Police bomb squad, the Peoria bomb squad and the FBI assisted with the investigation.