Galesburg Hyvee stores give away 576 bags of peaches

Two Hyvee stores in Galesburg gave out a total of 576 bags of peaches to customers. Each bag contained 20 peaches.

Cars were lined up an hour before they started handing them out. This isn’t the first time a Hyvee store has given away fruit as the one in Muscatine gave away mango’s not that long ago. Store Director Brandon Hofeldt says they received a large deliver of peaches from their provider and they wanted to give back to the community.

“We just decided that it would be something good to help people during a tough time. We know coronavirus has been tough on a lot of families.” Said Hofeldt. “Getting fresh fruit is important for people so we wanted to make sure that they could get fresh fruit and fresh food to feed their families.”

The reason that each bag contained so many peaches is in case a large family came or if people simply love peaches.