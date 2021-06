Galesburg K9 Dax received a “Buddy Bag” donated from the K9 Defender Fund.

A “Buddy Bag” contains all the equipment needed for routine or emergency medical care that Dax may need in the field.

Also, the K9 Defender Fund provided Dax with a pet oxygen mask.

To round out the new safety kit, Protection4Paws, Inc., donated a supply of Narcan for Dax, which can counter any effects Dax may encounter when searching for opioids.