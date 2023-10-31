The City of Galesburg has launched a new app for the Galesburg Public Transportation fixed route bus system.

The Galesburg Transit app provides an option for bus riders to access information like routes that are currently active, a map of routes, estimated time the bus will arrive at each stop, where to find a bus based on current location and rates. App users can also receive notifications from Galesburg Transit for things like schedule changes.

“We are very excited to offer the Galesburg Transit app,” Kraig Boynton, Galesburg Transit Manager, said. “It enables riders to have all information readily available, which makes riding public transportation easier and more convenient.”

The project is funded through a State Capital Grant from the Illinois Department of

Transportation (IDOT). Patrons can download the app for both Apple and Android devices.

For more information, click here.