The city of Galesburg is 123 trees into its goal of planting 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces over the course of five years.

There were 112 trees planted in 2022, and 2023 is off to a great start with city staff and Project 350 volunteers planting 11 trees in downtown Galesburg this past weekend, according to a city release Thursday.

Project 350 volunteers planted 11 trees in downtown Galesburg on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

L to R: Brian Mason, Tom Simkins, Tom Foley, Bill Sime, Ed Niehus, Pat Trant, Ann Pennington, Harrel Timmons, Stuart Allison, Holly Whitett Allison, Todd Peterson, Neal Miller, Tom Engebretson, Finley Grace Kane, and Lance Renfroe.

The city of Galesburg will also be celebrating the upcoming Earth Day and Arbor Day through community beautification and caring for the environment. Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, 2023, and Project 350 will be planting trees downtown. Volunteers interested in helping plant trees can meet at Full ViewPoint Park at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

In recognition of the 151st anniversary of Arbor Day, Galesburg will host a special tree planting at Steele School on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. in partnership with the city of Galesburg Tree Commission and District #205.

An example of a sugar maple tree.

The tree chosen by District #205 for the Arbor Day tree planting is a Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple, which has spectacular colors. Arbor Day was first observed in 1872 with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska and is now observed in all 50 states.

Galesburg was recently named a 2022 Tree City USA recipient by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The city has been committed to managing its public tree resources and encouraging awareness and appreciation of trees in the community. This is the 23rd consecutive year Galesburg has been recognized as a Tree City USA.