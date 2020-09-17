Galesburg man arrested on drug charges

A Galesburg man was arrested on drug charges after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Galesburg Police Department, served a search warrant at his home.

On Thursday, law enforcement found methamphetamine, items associated with distribution of methamphetamine, and United State’s currency in the residence located at 659 East Berrien Street in Galesburg.

As a result, Blake A. Hans, 36, of Galesburg was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.