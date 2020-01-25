Galesburg man arrested on multiple felony warrants

On Friday, January 24, Galesburg Police performed a wellness check at 835 South Chambers Street after getting information that Christopher Nickas, 39, who is wanted out of Knox County for numerous felony warrants, was in the home.

Police observed Christopher in the home arguing with the home’s resident Heidi Nickas. Upon seeing the police, Christopher ran upstairs. Heidi refused to let the officers in the home without a warrant.

After obtaining a warrant, police searched the home with the help of canine officer Zeus.

When Christopher refused to surrender to police, Zeus was sent into a hole in a wall that was hidden behind a dresser. Christopher was found hiding under insulation within the wall and was taken into custody.

Christopher was treated at a hospital for a minor wound in his abdomen where Zeus bit him. He was later released and transported to the Knox County Jail where is was processed for the following warrants.

Felony aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state supported property and driving while suspended.

Four counts of violation of felony probation.

Federal Transit Authority unlawful disposal of a title.

Christopher is also being charged with resisting a police officer.