Galesburg man arrested with over $90,000 worth of cannabis

A Galesburg man was arrested Sept. 27 after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies found over $90,000 worth of marijuana in his car.

Gabriel Hilman, 25, of 273 Blaine Ave., Galesburg, was charged with manufacture/delivery of over 5,000 grams of cannabis and possession of over 5,000 grams of cannabis. Deputies stopped Hilman at his address for a broken windshield and observed a vacuum-sealed bag on the floor of his vehicle and a smell of fresh cannabis coming from the car, the police report said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a large box of several vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis, totaling 28 pounds of cannabis and one pound of THC wax, with a combined street value of more than $90,000, the report said.

Hilman is being held at the Knox County Jail on a $50,000 bond.