A Galesburg man was arraigned in Knox County Circuit Court after the Attorney General’s office alleged he falsified information on the FOID card application he submitted to the Illinois State Police (ISP).

Jalen J. Harris, age 23, was charged with two counts of violating the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to three to seven years in prison, and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Harris pleaded not guilty, and his next court date is scheduled for August 1.

“Individuals who attempt to procure a firearm illegally by lying on a FOID application need to be held accountable,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I will continue to partner with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across Illinois to address gun violence by preventing firearms from ending up in the hands of those legally prohibited from owning them.”

Harris was previously adjudicated in 2016 as a delinquent minor for a felony offense occurring in Knox County. Harris allegedly lied on his FOID card application by stating he had never been adjudicated a delinquent minor for the commission of an offense that, if committed by an adult, would be a felony. Raoul alleges that after making the false statement, Harris was able to obtain an AK-47. The weapon was confiscated on February 14, 2020 when members of the Galesburg Police Department approached a vehicle Harris was driving. Illinois law prohibits individuals who have been convicted of a felony or adjudicated a delinquent minor for the commission of such an offense from being eligible for FOID cards.

“Keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals is a duty the Illinois State Police takes very seriously,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “The collaborative work between ISP special agents and the Illinois Attorney General’s office is evidence of our commitment to bringing those who break the law to justice and protecting the rights of citizens.”

Assistant Attorneys General Steven Knight and Peter Ravoori are prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau.