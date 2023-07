After two intoxicated juveniles were found with an adult, a 43-year-old Galesburg man faces charges, a news release says.

In July 19, Knox County Deputies responded to a scene where they found two intoxicated juveniles and an adult, the release says.

David Showalter (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

The release says David Showalter faces a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The case remains under investigation.

