Galesburg man facing possible life in prison after being found guilty on drug charges

A federal jury returned a verdict of guilty on Tuesday against Forest “Woody” Norville, 47, of Galesburg, for possession with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

According to testimony, on April 17, 2019, around 1 a.m., Norville was stopped by Galesburg Police for driving a motorized bicycle at night, without a license or a light. A search by police found Norville had two cellular phones, a digital scale with residue, a prescription bottle containing suspected hydrocodone, and five small empty bags. Based on their search, police also believed Norville had concealed drugs down his pants.

During another search later at the Knox County Jail, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy found Norville had two bags of ice methamphetamine, in which one was vacuum-sealed and the other appeared previously sealed but was opened. Testing by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) laboratory showed Norville possessed 106.2 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine.

A DEA expert testified that the drugs Norville possessed were equivalent to 500 to 1,000 typical-user amounts. Also, the DEA expert said the items found on Norville were indicative of drug trafficking, although Norville testified the drugs were for his personal use.

Norville is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He is scheduled for sentencing on August 10, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport and faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for possessing with intent to deliver at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Galesburg Police Department with assistance by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Matthew and Alyssa Raya.