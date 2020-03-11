Galesburg man pleads guilty to bank robberies in Illinois and Iowa

Christopher Lee Schulz, 41, of Geneseo plead guilty on March 20, 2020 to bank robberies in Illinois and Iowa.

On Tuesday, March 10, Christopher Lee Schultz, 41, of Geneseo, pleaded guilty to five bank robberies in Illinois and Iowa.

Schultz guilty plea was related to the following robberies:

American Bank and Trust, 2340 41st Street, Moline, Illinois, on January 18, 2019

DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa, on February 16, 2019

Chase Bank, 151 19th Avenue, Moline, Illinois, on March 8, 2019

IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court, Bettendorf, Iowa, on March 23, 2019

US Bank, 3120 Middle Road, Bettendorf, Iowa, on April 18, 2019

Schultz admitted wearing a mask and showing what appeared to be a handgun at the robberies, and taking over $26,000 during the course of the robberies.

On March 5, Benjamin David Watkins plead guilty to aiding and abetting Schultz during the April 18 robbery of the US Bank in Bettendorf.

Both Schultz and Watkins are scheduled to be sentenced on July 9, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davenport Police Department, Bettendorf Police Department, Moline Police Department, Rock Island Police Department, and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa and Central District of Illinois.