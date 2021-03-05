Galesburg man seriously injured in head-on crash early Friday

The name of a 52-year-old Galesburg man was not being released after he was injured in a head-on crash early Friday in Knox County.

The accident happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. at U. S. Route 150 at CR-2, Rio Township, where a blue 2008 Honda Civic SE and a Red 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer collided, a news release says.

The Honda was traveling south on U. S. Route 150 at CR-2 in Rio Township, Knox County. The truck was headed north in the same area.

For an unknown reason, the Honda crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on. The Honda driver, with life-threatening injuries, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. His name was being withheld because of the seriousness of his injuries, the release says.

The truck driver, 54-year-old John D. Flack, from North Henderson, Ill., refused treatment.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

