The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September.

The July event will be held on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive in Galesburg. The drop-off will be located outside, at the East end of the parking lot. In case of severe weather, the event may be canceled for the day. The remaining drop-off days for the 2022 program are August 20 and September 17. More information on Galesburg’s recycling programs can be found here.