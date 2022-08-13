The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September.

The August event will be held on Saturday, August 20, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive in Galesburg. The drop-off will be located outside, at the East end of the parking lot. In case of severe weather, the event may be canceled for the day. The last drop off day for the 2022 program is September 17. More information on Galesburg’s recycling programs can be found here.