The Knox County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Galesburg residents on weapons and drug charges.

On Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 6:38 p.m., deputies with Knox County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations in East Galesburg. The vehicle attempted to evade deputies and drove erratically. The vehicle left the roadway and entered a wooded area at which time the driver and passenger fled from the vehicle, according to a Friday morning release.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed along with deputies and the passenger was taken into custody. The driver was later located at a residence in East Galesburg and was taken into custody.

Subsequent to the search of the vehicle, multiple firearms (including assault rifles), several hundred rounds of ammunition, and methamphetamine were located in the vehicle.

Both subjects were transported to the Knox County Jail.

The driver was identified as Heaven L. Sundberg, 24, of Galesburg and charged with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a Police Officer Unlawful Use of Weapons Resisting/Obstructing a Police Officer Armed Violence Possession of a controlled substance

Heaven Sundberg (Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

The passenger was identified as Steven L. Wallace, 28, of Galesburg and charged with the following:

Unlawful Use of a Weapon Resisting/obstructing a police officer Armed Violence Possession of a controlled substance Unlawful use of a weapon/possession of a weapon by a felon.

Steven Wallace (Knox County Sheriff’s Department)

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.