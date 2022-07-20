The Galesburg Police Department is hosting the 2022 National Night Out for residents of the community on Tuesday, August 2 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Standish Park, 42 W. Tompkins Street.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign hosted by police departments nationwide on the first Tuesday in August every year. It promotes police-community partnerships by bringing law enforcement and neighbors together in a positive environment. National Night Out events include local groups, organizations and clubs coming together to host an evening of family fun, including games, exhibits, activities, entertainment and food and drinks.

“We hosted a very successful National Night Out last year,” said Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle. “We are hoping for another wonderful turnout this year, as it’s a great opportunity for the community to get to know the police department and for us to get to know them.”

Participants and activities this year include the Galesburg Police and Fire Departments, a K9 demonstration, face painting, games, arts and crafts and more. “National Night Out is a great time for the community to come together and get to know each other, the organizations that work diligently every day to make our community great, and our police and fire personnel who are dedicated to ensuring our city and its residents are as safe as possible,” said Mayor Peter Schwartzman. “It takes engaged residents to build the strongest and safest city possible. I very much look forward to meeting and chatting with regulars and newcomers at the event this year.”