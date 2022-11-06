Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning.

Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second incident happened at 6 a.m., when a house in the 400 block of E. Grove Street was hit by gunshots. There were no injuries in this incident.

The Galesburg Police Department is currently investigating both incidents and does not believe there is any threat to the general public. The suspects have not been located at this time. Anyone with information on either incident should contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.