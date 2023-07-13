A Department of Corrections officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested by Galesburg Police.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was advised of an incident the Galesburg Police Department handled that an off-duty corrections officer on July 5. Officers with the Galesburg Police Department conducted an investigation, which led to the Knox County State’s Attorney issuing an arrest warrant for Corrections Officer Matthew Ferry on July 11.

Ferry was arrested by the Galesburg Police Department on charges of aggravated assault in the off-duty incident and posted bond. He has been placed on administrative leave, following protocol. No further details have been released at this time.