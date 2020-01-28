Galesburg Police arrest two on drug and weapon charges

Over the weekend, the Galesburg Police Department arrested two convicted felons for firearm and drug possessions.

Ben Norville, 27, was arrested was arrested from a vehicle in the 900 block of West Carl Sandberg Drive. He had two handguns, over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 900 grams of cannabis, and over $7000 in cash. He was arrested on weapons and drug charges and is in the Knox County Jail.

Emily Cahill, 31, was found in the 100 block of Walnut Street. She was on supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections. A handgun, ammunition, suspected cannabis and methamphetamine, and scales were found on her and in her car. She was arrested on weapons charges and is currently in the Knox County Jail.