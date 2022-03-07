On Monday, March 7, 2022, investigators from the Galesburg Police Department went to the Knox County Jail and charged Brandon S. Wilson with one count of attempted murder.

Last Thursday, March 3, the Galesburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of N. West Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, a single victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. Information obtained at the time of the incident indicated that Brandon S. Wilson, age 37, was a person of interest in this incident.

Wilson was located later in the afternoon of March 3, and arrested on several outstanding warrants. Wilson has been in custody since that time, and the investigation has been ongoing. He will continue to be detained pending a court appearance, police said Monday.