History is about to be made at the Galesburg Police Department (GPD).

On Monday, August 14, the department will promote Sgt. Patrick Kisler to Lieutenant and Officer Magdalene Semington to Sergeant on Monday, August 14. This will make Officer Semington the first minority woman to rise to the rank of Sergeant within the Galesburg Police Department.

(Galesburg Police Department)

“We are extremely proud to promote Officer Semington to Sergeant,” said Chief Russell Idle. “She is an outstanding officer and possesses all of the top qualities we look for in public safety leadership. This milestone in diversification is long overdue and I anticipate that it will further open the doors of inclusion in police department leadership.”

Semington started with the City of Galesburg in 2004 as a telephone systems operator and was promoted to dispatcher a few months later. In 2006, she was promoted to patrol officer and throughout her career, she has excelled at effectively working with the public and proactive patrol activities. She was named Crime Stopper’s Officer of the Year in 2019 for her compassionate and heroic response to a suicidal subject call, which resulted in her pulling a suicidal individual back from the ledge of the I-74 bridge. Her actions not only saved the life of the person in crisis, but also avoided endangering drivers on the road below.

The Galesburg Police Department has increased their efforts to improve diversity in the police force and in leadership. This has resulted in hiring new police officers who are a better reflection of the demographic makeup of the community, a goal the city still strives to improve further. Since January 2022, of the 19 officers hired, 11 were either women, minority or both. The Galesburg Police Department command staff ranks include sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief and chief. Officers filling the leadership ranks at GPD have previously included both minorities and women, but Sgt. Semington is the first minority woman.

“I am honored to have been promoted to the rank of Sergeant,” said Sgt. Semington. “I take pride in my community and profession and hope to serve as a role model for women and minorities with career aspirations in law enforcement. One of my goals is that we as command staff can instill work ethic in our patrol officers, which will promote a better relationship between the officers and the community.”

Patrick Kisler will be promoted to Police Lieutenant and Magdalene Semington will be promoted to Police Sergeant at a promotional ceremony on Monday, August 14 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers at Galesburg City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street. The public is invited to attend.