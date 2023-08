The Galesburg Police Department experienced a first as it promoted its first minority female Sergeant.

As Local 4’s Jackson Rozinsky tells us, Officer Magdalene Semington, a 17-year Galesburg Police Department veteran, was promoted to Sergeant because of her work ethic and dedication to her job and community, and she very much represents the future of the department.

Sgt. Magdalene Semington sworn in. (OurQuadCities.com)

Since January of 2022, out of 19 officers hired on to the Galesburg Police Department, 11 were either female, minorities or both.