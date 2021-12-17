Galesburg Police Department responds to viral threats of school violence

The Galesburg Police Department has become aware of the viral nationwide social media posts regarding threats of violence at schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

They say these posts have been circulating throughout the entire nation and that they don’t have information on there being any credible threat to Galesburg area schools or students.

“After the viral social media posts began to circulate, rumors started concerning specific threats in Galesburg,” said Chief Russell Idle in a statement released late Thursday. “The Galesburg Police Department has followed up on each of these reports and has found no credible information of any danger posed to our schools or our children.”

Chief Idle says the police department has been in constant contact with District 205 over this issue.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and as a means of making parents and families feel secure, there will be an increased presence of police officers in Galesburg schools tomorrow (Friday),” said Chief Idle. “We will have officers on site at all Galesburg District 205 schools tomorrow (Friday), when school begins.”

Chief Idle says all U.S. states have been getting the same social media messages and are dealing with the same issues.

“The Galesburg Police Department will continue to follow up on any and all information we receive and will do everything possible to ensure the safety of our schools, staff and students in coordination with Galesburg District 205,” said Chief Idle.

Many school districts in the Quad Cities responded to the threats Thursday as well.