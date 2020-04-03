Galesburg Police Department’s K9’s body armor has arrived

Zeus, the Galesburg Police Department’s K9, received his bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by Nancy Pyron of Huson, Montana and is embroidered with “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Love Always.”

Vested Interest in K9, Inc. was founded in 2009 to help law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their K9 officers. They have provided over 3,800 protective vests through private and corporate donations.

K9 Zeus is 2 years old and joined the Galesburg Police Department in August of 2019. He works alongside Officer Jacob Taylor and specializes in the detection of illegal drugs and tracking of people and articles. K9 Zeus and Office Taylor recently became certified by the State of Illinois as full-service canine team after completing ten weeks of training.