Galesburg Police Department’s K9 Unit to get body armor

K9 Zeus of the Galesburg Police Department, shown with his partner Officer Jacob Taylor, is set to receive protective armor (Photo courtesy of the Galesburg Police Department)

The Galesburg Police Department’s K9 Zeus will soon have protection when fighting crime. He is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is sponsored by Nancy Pyron of Huson, Montana and will have the “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always” embroidered on it.

“We are very grateful to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and Nancy Pyron for the opportunity to obtain a protective vest for our K9 officer,” said Police Chief Russell Idle. “K9 officers play a valued role on our team and keeping them safe on the job is very important to our department.”

K9 Zeus is 2 years old and joined the Galesburg Police Department in August of 2019. He works alongside Officer Jacob Taylor and specializes in the detection of illegal drugs and tracking of people and articles. K9 Zeus and Office Taylor recently became certified by the State of Illinois as full-service canine team after completing ten weeks of training.

The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.