The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

At approximately 3:58 a.m. that day, Galesburg Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 197 North Seminary Street. On arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting; however, no victims were located at the scene, police said in a Wednesday release.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers were dispatched to St. Mary’s Medical Center for a reported gunshot victim being dropped off at the emergency department. On arrival to St. Mary’s Medical Center, officers were advised that a white Chrysler 300 had dropped off the gunshot victim at the emergency entrance and had departed.

The victim of the gunshot was identified as Jonathan W. Straughter, who was transferred to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was treated for his injuries and later released, police said.

While officers were on scene at St. Mary’s Medical Center, a white Chrysler 300 returned to the area of the emergency department. Officers were able to determine that the vehicle was the same vehicle that initially dropped off the victim, and the driver was identified as Paul Stingley. Further investigation into the incident resulted in the driver being charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

At this time, it is not believed that Stingley was involved in firing shots at the Seminary Street location, the release said.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers 309-344-0044.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website HERE and submit your tip.