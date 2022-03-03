On Thursday, March 3, at 1:52 p.m., the Galesburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of North West Street in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a single victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to a Thursday release. The victim was later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.’

Several District #205 schools were placed on a temporary soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to police. The Galesburg Police Department is investigating this incident at this time.

Anyone with information related to this matter may contact the Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crimestoppers at 309-344-0044.