Galesburg police have identified possible suspects in two related shootings on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and arrest warrants are pending, the department announced Friday, June 9.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. May 28, officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of earlier damage to property at 238 West Fremont Street. On arrival, the complainant advised officers, that sometime during the night they had heard several loud bangs; however, at that time they did not discover anything out of the ordinary, the release said.

The complainant then advised officers that upon waking up they had discovered holes in their front door along with shattered glass. During the investigation into this incident, officers located a shell casing and bullet fragments at the scene confirming that shots had been fired at the residence during the night.

On the same Sunday, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at 468 East Grove Street. The caller had advised that there was a subject parked in the driveway wearing a black mask. The caller refused to provide any additional information. A short time after the first call, officers were advised that shots had been fired in the area of 468 East Grove and that there was now a victim of a gunshot at 987 Greenleaf Street, police said.

The investigation confirmed that the gunshot victim had been shot on East Grove and had fled the shooting scene.

The investigation into the two incidents has revealed that they are related and that they are both isolated. The investigation into both shootings is ongoing and police advise that they have identified person(s) of interest and arrest warrants are pending.

The Galesburg Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Division. At this time, the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309-344-0044 / 1-888-266-0044) or text a tip – text the word “Galesburg” + your tip to 274637.