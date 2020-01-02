Galesburg police investigating Thursday morning shooting

The Galesburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 5:25am Thursday in the 700 block of Ella Street. When they arrived they found a female suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene and then transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for further treatment.

The Galesburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text any information to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637 by texting keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.