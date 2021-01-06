Galesburg Police issue arrest warrant, search for suspect in New Year’s Day shooting

Photos of Kyle D. Redick who is wanted by the Galesburg Police on four counts of first degree murder in a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning of January 1, 2021, which injured four individuals.

The Galesburg Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a shooting that occurred on January 1.

In the early morning hours, four individuals were in a vehicle in a driveway in the 1000 block of Monroe Street when shots were fired from the front of the residence into the vehicle. All four individuals were struck with gunfire and were able to take themselves to the hospital for treatment. Police say they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Galesburg Police have identified Kyle D. Redick as the suspect responsible for the shooting and is being sought by police on four counts of attempted first degree murder.

The suspect was not immediately identified to give the police time locate and arrest the suspect, but at this time the suspect has not be taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Redick are asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151, or the Galesburg Crime Stoppers by phone at (309) 644-0044 or by text at 274637 using keyword “Galesburg” followed by your tip.